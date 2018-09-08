  • Saturday, September 8, 2018
Japan’s crown prince opens France trip with children, museum

Associated Press
September 8, 2018
Updated September 8, 2018 10:55am
LYON, France >> Crown Prince Naruhito, Japan’s next emperor, has met with Japanese schoolchildren and toured a world-renowned textile museum during a nine-day goodwill visit to France.

The crown prince spent the first full day of his trip in Lyon, a city in southeastern France known as the capital of the Gauls in ancient Roman times.

Naruhito appeared delighted as he walked through the Musee des Tissus, the museum with a 2.5 million-piece collection spanning 4,500 years of textile production.

He arrived Friday and was greeted by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who was Lyon’s mayor for 16 years. He plans to have a private tour of a Burgundy winery on Sunday.

The crown prince’s itinerary eventually brings him to Paris, often the starting point of visiting foreign dignitaries.

