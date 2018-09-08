  • Saturday, September 8, 2018
Canoe and catamaran capsize in separate incidents off Maui

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 7, 2018 at 10:32 pm
Maui-based Coast Guard crews responded to two unrelated cases of capsized boats Thursday and retrieved nine people, who were all unharmed, the Coast Guard said. Read More

