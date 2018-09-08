  • Saturday, September 8, 2018
  • 79°

Lanikai Pillbox trail closing for cleanup

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 7, 2018 at 9:50 pm
The Lanikai Pillbox trail on Kaiwa Ridge will be closed Sunday for site cleanup and debris removal. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up