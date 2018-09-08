Olivia likely to be tropical storm as it approaches islands

Hurricane Olivia continues to gradually weaken as it proceeds on a path that could take it directly over the islands next week as a tropical storm.

As of 5 p.m. Olivia was a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, centered 1,290 miles east of Hilo and 1,460 miles east of Honolulu, moving west-northwest at 15 mph. A gradual turn toward the west is expected tonight or Sunday. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend 115 miles out, forecasters said.

The five-day forecast has Olivia as a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 50 mph, passing over the islands Wednesday. Only Kauai County is outside the five-day “cone of uncertainty.”

“Olivia is forecast to approach the main Hawaiian islands from the east early next week, but it is too soon to determine the exact location and magnitude of any impacts,” said forecasters with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which monitors the Eastern Pacific. “Interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of Olivia this weekend and use this time to enact your hurricane action plan.”

Olivia is expected to enter the Central Pacific late tonight as a Category 1 hurricane.

Forecasters caution, “Do not focus on the exact track or intensity forecast, or any specific landfall location, as errors can be large at extended time ranges. Tropical storm or hurricane conditions could be felt anywhere in the islands as significant impacts could extend well away from the center.”

Tropical Storm Norman, meanwhile, is safely north of the islands and expected to further weaken to a post-tropical remnant by Monday as it moves even farther away from the state.

At 5 p.m. the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Norman was 390 miles northeast of Honolulu, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, and moving north-northwest at 10 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles from Norman’s center.

Norman-generated waves have eastern shores of most islands under a high-surf advisory. The advisory lasts until 6 a.m. today for the Big Island and Maui, and until 6 p.m. for Molokai, Oahu and Kauai, according to the National Weather Service. Waves up to 12 feet were expected for eastern shores of Molokai, Oahu and Kauai on Friday night, lowering to 6 to 9 feet today, forecasters said.