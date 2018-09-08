Video by Diane S.W. Lee
20180908-6395 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-6382 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
There was a large crowd at Honolulu Hale for the Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. This is some of the family members of Kea Aukai with Kea Aukai t-shirts. The celebration featured live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-6373 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-6260 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-6178 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the Honolulu Little League World Champs flashing their smiles and shakes along with Gov. David Ige, Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Council members Ron Menor, Ann Kobayashi and Senator Brian Schatz (behind Menor and Kobayashi), before they are introduced to the crowd at Honolulu Hale. Earlier they were in a short parade that started downtown at Tamarind Park, continue down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale for the Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-6162 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-6072 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-5957 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-5845 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the Honolulu Little League World Champs inside the HFD special events fire truck just before the parade starts. The parade started downtown at Tamarind Park, continue down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale. The Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. Also in the parade were the “Hana Hou” Mililani All Star Team Pony Mustang-9 World Series Champions and the 10U Kru Baseball Team, Cal Ripken World Series Champions. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-1338 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-1240 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
There was a short parade that started downtown at Tamarind Park, continue down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale for the Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. This is Gov. David Ige (in the front of the stage on the left) addressing the crowd and little leaguers at Honolulu Hale. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-1124 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
There was a short parade that started downtown at Tamarind Park, continue down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale for the Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. These are some of the supporters at the end of the parade cheering the little leaguers. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-0977 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
Crowds gathered for the parade that started downtown at Tamarind Park, continue down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale for the Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. The little leaguers rode in the HFD special events fire truck. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-0923 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-0815 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
20180908-0699 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
There was a short parade that started downtown at Tamarind Park, continue down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale for the Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. This is Niu Valley Middle School also represented. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-0622 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the “Hana Hou” Mililani All Star Team Pony Mustang-9 World Series Champions before the start of the parade. They were also in the parade that had the 10U Kru Baseball Team, Cal Ripken World Series Champions and the Honolulu Little League team who took the Little League World Series Championship title. The parade started downtown at Tamarind Park, continued down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.
20180908-0613 CTY PARADE
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda with the team on the HFD special events fire truck before the start of the parade. The parade started downtown at Tamarind Park, continued down South King Street and ended at Honolulu Hale. The Honolulu Little League team took the Little League World Series Championship title. At the end was a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. SEPT. 8, 2018.