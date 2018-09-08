Photos by Cindy Ellen Russell/crussell@staradvertiser.com
September 8, 2018
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL/CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Damien’s Ezra Kaina (6) paraded the ball he recovered during a fumble by Waipahu in the second quarter of Friday's game.
Damien wide receiver Neulet “Lindon” Sevilleja, Jr. (2) dodged Waipahu defense after a completed pass during the first quarter of Friday's game.
Damien runningback Aperamon “Amo” Sulu (25) fended off Waipahu defense after catching a pass and running the ball during the first quarter of Friday's game.
Waipahu quarterback Cody Marques (7) ran with the ball during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Damien Monarchs.