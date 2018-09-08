Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris II (4) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Rice wide receiver Aaron Cephus (28) during the first half of a college football game today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii defensive lineman Zeno Choi (99) bears down on Rice quarterback Shawn Stankavage (3) during the first half of a college football game today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii defensive lineman Kaimana Padello (96) sacks Rice quarterback Shawn Stankavage (3) during the first half of a college football game today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii linebacker Solomon Matautia (27) tries to stop Rice tight end Jordan Myers (7) on a fourth down during the first half of a college football game today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii linebacker Solomon Matautia (27) tries to stop Rice tight end Jordan Myers (7) on a fourth down during the first half of a college football game today 8 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of a college football game against the Rice Owls today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of a college football game against the Rice Owls today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii wide receiver Marcus Armstrong-Brown (85) dives into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Rice cornerback Brandon Douglas-Dotson (3) during the first half of a college football game today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii wide receiver Marcus Armstrong-Brown (85) dives into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Rice cornerback Brandon Douglas-Dotson (3) during the first half of a college football game today at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) gets past Rice safety Houston Robert (29) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii running back Fred Holly III (21) soars over Rice linebacker Martin Nwakamma (31) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) gets past Rice safety Houston Robert (29) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) rushes the ball against the Rice Owls during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii defensive lineman Derek Thomas (48), bottom, and defensive lineman Samiuela Akoteu (91) work to bring down Rice quarterback Shawn Stankavage (3) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) throws the football against the Rice Owls during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Rice safety Houston Robert (29) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) throws the football against the Rice Owls during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford (8) gets hyped with players from the Oahu Little League champions prior to the start of the first half of a college football game against the Rice Owls on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) hauls in a pass in the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Rice safety Houston Robert (29) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) hauls in a pass in the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Rice safety Houston Robert (29) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua (5) hauls in a pass for a touchdown ahead of Rice safety Houston Robert (29) during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
-
2018 September 8 SPT - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) wears an Oahu Little League hat prior the first half of a college football game on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.