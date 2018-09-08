  • Saturday, September 8, 2018
  • 78°

Bautista steps in for Aiea to rally past Radford

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 8, 2018 at 12:32 am
Despite the hard luck, Na Alii put themselves in position to contend for one of four playoff berths in OIA Division I by beating Radford 26-6 on Friday night at John E. Velasco Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up