  • Saturday, September 8, 2018
  • 84°

Sports Breaking

Serena Williams argues with chair umpire; Naomi Osaka wins U.S. Open final

Associated Press
September 8, 2018
Updated September 8, 2018 12:00pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Naomi Osaka, of Japan, adjusts her hat during a match against Serena Williams in the women’s final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament today in New York.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Serena Williams takes a break during a changeover against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the women’s final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament today in New York.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women’s final descended into chaos, with fans booing and play delayed before Naomi Osaka wrapped up a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her first Grand Slam title.

The biggest issue for Williams on the scoreboard today was that she was outplayed by a younger version of herself in Osaka, a 20-year-old who is the first player from Japan to win a major singles tennis title.

What this match will forever be remembered for is the way Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially warned her for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tonight’s prep football scores, Sept. 7
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up