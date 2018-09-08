Free football contest that visitors to Vegas can play

Football season is here, and in Las Vegas that means promotions, parties, betting specials and football contests. Most contests have season-winner prizes that effectively eliminate out-of-towners from playing.

The best contest if you’re in town for a single weekend is the “Pick the Pros” contest at the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, California and Fremont casinos, which has a $30,000 prize on the line every week. It’s free to play and requires only that you have a players card that you swipe at a kiosk.

You don’t have to know anything about football; just pick the teams you like and watch the results unfold.

Block 16: The new food court at the Cosmopolitan is open, with five of the six eateries operational. “Block 16” features regional imports Hattie B’s Hot Chicken from Nashville, Lardo sandwich shop and Pok Pok chicken wings from Portland, District desserts from New Orleans and Tekka Bar sushi and sake from Las Vegas. Ghost Donkey, a bar from New York City, will open in the next couple of months.

“Divas” Closed: Frank Marino’s long-running “Divas Las Vegas,” an all-male drag show has closed at the LINQ. Marino first began starring as Joan Rivers in “An Evening at La Cage” at the Riviera in 1985, where he performed for 25 years. His 33-year run on the Las Vegas Strip is the longest of any performer in the history of the city.

Question: While in Las Vegas last week I could see where the Raiders Stadium is going up, but I’ve heard there’s no plan for parking. How does that work?

Answer: The big Raiders-games parking quandary was recently addressed with a plan for off-site parking at four locations in proximity to the stadium. The highest-profile location is the Orleans, while the three others are slated for nearby vacant lots. All will accommodate tailgating parties and are within a 5- to 13-­minute shuttle ride to the stadium.