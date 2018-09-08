Hurricane Olivia makes turn to west on path to reach Hawaiian islands by midweek

Hurricane Olivia further weakened overnight but made its predicted westerly turn toward the Central Pacific on a path that could take it directly over the Hawaiian islands by midweek.

At 5 a.m. today, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was about 1,110 miles east of Hilo and 1,280 miles east of Honolulu, moving west at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which monitors the Eastern Pacific. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend out 115 miles.

The storm is expected to enter the Central Pacific tonight or Sunday morning as a hurricane. “Interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of Olivia this weekend and use this time to enact your hurricane action plan,” forecasters warned.

Olivia is expected to be a tropical storm by Tuesday when it makes a turn to the west-southwest toward the islands, they said.

The hurricane center said it is too soon to determine the exact location and magnitude of any impacts for Hawaii. The center’s five-day “cone of uncertainty” track covers all islands but Kauai County by about Wednesday when Olivia is predicted to have 50 mph sustained winds and higher gusts.

Still, forecasters stressed, “Do not focus on the exact track or intensity forecast, or any specific landfall location, as errors can be large at extended time ranges. Tropical storm or hurricane conditions could be felt anywhere in the islands as significant impacts could extend well away from the center.”

North of the islands, Tropical Storm Norman, with 60 mph winds, continued to move safely away from the islands today.