Alabama makes 106th appearance atop Associated Press poll

Associated Press
September 9, 2018
Updated September 9, 2018 8:52am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) scrambles while looking for a receiver against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Sept. 1 in Orlando, Fla.

  • Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide made its 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, which started in 1936, passing Ohio State for the most by any school.

Alabama received a season-high 54 first-place votes from the media panel in the Top 25 released today, strengthening its hold on No. 1 over No. 2 Clemson. The Tigers, who started the season with 18 first-place votes, are down to six after hanging on for 28-26 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State held their spots and Oklahoma moved to No. 5, edging past No. 6 Wisconsin. The Badgers received a first-place vote.

