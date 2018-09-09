Coast Guard searching for possible missing kayaker on Maui

The Coast Guard is searching the waters off of Maui’s Kama’ole Beach Park 1 in Kihei and asking the public’s help in identifying a black, Water Quest Excursion kayak that was found adrift this morning.

The Coast Guard received no reports of missing persons but issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to look for signs of distress. At the same time, the Coast Guard launched a 45-boat from Station Maui to search the area.

Anyone with information about the kayak’s owner is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.

The kayak had a backpack inside with personal items and was found in the shorebreak off Kama’ole Beach.

The Coast Guard asked people to report lost kayaks, surfboards and safety equipment, such as lifejackets, to avoid unnecessary search efforts.

The Coast Guard also recommends that people write their names and phone numbers on watersports equipment. The Coast Guard also offers free “if found” decals that can identify a vessel’s owner and help search and rescue efforts.