  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
  • 84°

Top News

Coast Guard searching for possible missing kayaker on Maui

Star-Advertiser staff
September 9, 2018
Updated September 9, 2018 10:31am

  • COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD

    The Coast Guard is asking for help identifying the owner of a kayak and backpack found this morning off of Maui’s Kama’ole beach park 1 in Kihei.

ADVERTISING

The Coast Guard is searching the waters off of Maui’s Kama’ole Beach Park 1 in Kihei and asking the public’s help in identifying a black, Water Quest Excursion kayak that was found adrift this morning.

The Coast Guard received no reports of missing persons but issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to look for signs of distress. At the same time, the Coast Guard launched a 45-boat from Station Maui to search the area.

Anyone with information about the kayak’s owner is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.

The kayak had a backpack inside with personal items and was found in the shorebreak off Kama’ole Beach.

The Coast Guard asked people to report lost kayaks, surfboards and safety equipment, such as lifejackets, to avoid unnecessary search efforts.

The Coast Guard also recommends that people write their names and phone numbers on watersports equipment. The Coast Guard also offers free “if found” decals that can identify a vessel’s owner and help search and rescue efforts.

PREVIOUS STORY
No tsunami threat after quake shakes Solomon Islands
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up