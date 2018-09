A 49-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Pearl City this afternoon.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 49-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Pearl City this afternoon.

Emergency medical services personnel said the man was treated and taken to a hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of 1698 Hoolaulea Street.

No further information was available.