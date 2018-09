A magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the Solomon Islands this morning poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii island, according to the island’s Civil Defense.

The quake was reported at 8:31 a.m. Hawaii time. But the U.S. Geological Survey reported its magnitude at 6.5.

The USGS said it struck at a depth of about 51 miles and 41 miles northwest of Kirakira in the Solomon Islands.