Mayor Kirk Caldwell discourages hoarding ahead of Hurricane Olivia

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell this morning urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant about the threat of Hurricane Olivia and asked people not to hoard supplies.

“I want to stress the importance of preparing adequately, but again, I’m asking that people not purchase more than they need, and if you have purchased more than needed, please don’t return items; rather keep supplies on hand for the remainder for hurricane season,” Caldwell said in a statement following a statewide video conference on the threat from Olivia.

“While the storm has weakened and is projected to turn slightly more to the south of Oahu, we have seen the importance of preparing for the threat of a hurricane or tropical storm well ahead of time,” Caldwell said in his statement. “For everyone who went through the days leading up to Hurricane Lane, take the lessons we learned and use them now.

“With our planet experiencing the effects of climate change, we are going to have to treat these kinds of repeated events as a new reality, and not only prepare accordingly, but also tackle the emissions creating this problem.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Olivia is barely hanging on to hurricane status as it approaches Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m. today, the storm was about 735 miles east-northeast of Hilo and 900 miles east of Honolulu with sustained winds near 75 mph and was moving westward at approximately 16 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 120 miles.

According to forecasters with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, Olivia is expected to make a slow turn toward the west-southwest starting late Monday. A strong deep layer ridge, currently located to the north and west of the storm, will push the storm south toward the state.

“Impacts associated with Olivia for each island will be highly dependent on the final track it takes near or over the islands,” forecasters said on Saturday.

The latest forecast track shows Olivia starting to impact the state on Tuesday night as a tropical storm.