Gov. Ige signs emergency proclamation for Hurricane Olivia

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Gov. David Ige has signed an emergency proclamation that allows state money to be appropriated for losses related to Hurricane Olivia and declares the counties of Hawaii, Maui, Kalawao, Kauai and the City and County of Honolulu disaster areas in order to implement emergency management functions.

Even if Olivia arrives as a tropical storm, as predicted, Ige’s office said today that the islands still could be hit with “high winds, heavy rains, high surf, storm surges and flooding that threaten to harm communities and cause extensive damage to public and private property across the state.”

In a statement, Ige said that “A tropical storm could bring heavy rain and flooding, especially in places that are saturated from previous storms. Now is the time to prepare.”

Ige’s emergency proclamation expires on Sept. 17.

1 p.m.

A “Hurricane Hunter” crew flying through Hurricane Olivia reported at 11 a.m. this morning that the eye of the hurricane was breaking apart, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

The crew made four passes through Olivia and reported that “the eye is not as formed,” Caldwell said. “It’s broken on one side, kind of the southwestern side, which means it’s getting a little destabilized. That’s good information and the winds have dropped, which is good.”

Even if Olivia does not arrive with hurricane force winds, Caldwell said, “I don’t think we should let our guard down. You saw what happened when (Hurricane) Lane became a tropical storm: The Big Island got pounded. Kauai got pounded.”

Even as a tropical storm, Lane cost the city about $1 million in overtime, Caldwell said.

“As mayor I’m not letting my guard down,” Caldwell said. “We want to let our guards down because of hurricane fatigue, but we should not.”

Caldwell repeated his call to residents and visitors to be prepared, but not hoard supplies.

“Leave enough for other people,” he said. “Think about your friends, family and neighbors. Take enough just for yourself (or) just use our water supply. We have some of the best water in the world.”

For people who already over-stocked on supplies, Caldwell reminded them that hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

“Don’t return things,” he said. “We have a very active hurricane season that goes through Nov. 30. Don’t overreact, but also think about everyone else.”

11:30 a.m.

Hurricane Olivia continues on its path toward the Hawaiian Islands as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds around 75 mph.

At 11 a.m. today, the storm was 660 miles east-northeast of Hilo and 825 miles east of Honolulu. It was moving west toward the islands at approximately 14 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Little change is expected over the next 36 hours, although Olivia is forecast to begin gradually weakening Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will take a turn toward the west-southwest overnight on Monday, with the state beginning to feel the impact of the storm from Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

Although no watches or warnings are in effect yet, large surf is expected to reach the state starting on Monday and may cause damage to exposed east-facing shores on Tuesday or Wednesday.

9:40 a.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell this morning urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant about the threat of Hurricane Olivia and asked people not to hoard supplies.

“I want to stress the importance of preparing adequately, but again, I’m asking that people not purchase more than they need, and if you have purchased more than needed, please don’t return items; rather keep supplies on hand for the remainder for hurricane season,” Caldwell said in a statement following a statewide video conference on the threat from Olivia.

“While the storm has weakened and is projected to turn slightly more to the south of Oahu, we have seen the importance of preparing for the threat of a hurricane or tropical storm well ahead of time,” Caldwell said in his statement. “For everyone who went through the days leading up to Hurricane Lane, take the lessons we learned and use them now.

“With our planet experiencing the effects of climate change, we are going to have to treat these kinds of repeated events as a new reality, and not only prepare accordingly, but also tackle the emissions creating this problem.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Olivia is barely hanging on to hurricane status as it approaches Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m. today, the storm was about 735 miles east-northeast of Hilo and 900 miles east of Honolulu with sustained winds near 75 mph and was moving westward at approximately 16 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 120 miles.

According to forecasters with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, Olivia is expected to make a slow turn toward the west-southwest starting late Monday. A strong deep layer ridge, currently located to the north and west of the storm, will push the storm south toward the state.

“Impacts associated with Olivia for each island will be highly dependent on the final track it takes near or over the islands,” forecasters said on Saturday.

The latest forecast track shows Olivia starting to impact the state on Tuesday night as a tropical storm.