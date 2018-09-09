Olivia expected to pass over Hawaii as a tropical storm

Hurricane Olivia entered the Central Pacific Saturday afternoon and remained on course to pass over Hawaii, most likely as a tropical storm, by the middle of this week.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Olivia, a Category 1 hurricane, was located 930 miles east of Hilo and moving west at 16 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 80 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles.

The storm’s current motion is expected to continue with some slowing in forward speed through Monday. A turn to the west- southwest by Tuesday is predicted.

In the latest five-day forecast, the entire state is under the “cone of uncertainty” for Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Norman, meanwhile, continued to weaken and move north, safely away from the islands. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Norman was 495 miles north of Hilo.

A large east swell from Norman prompted a high-surf advisory for east shores across the state through early today.

National Weather Service forecasters predict light and variable winds through Monday as Norman continues to move northward away from the state.