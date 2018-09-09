  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
  • 79°

Farrington falls short in California

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 9, 2018 at 12:41 am
Farrington couldn’t score from the 7-yard line in the final two minutes and lost 24-20 to Carson (Calif.) in the Polynesian Football Classic on Saturday in Henderson, Nev. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up