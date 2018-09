TODAY SOCCER >> College women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m. ; Eckerd (Fla.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park. VOLLEYBALL >> College women: Rainbow Wahine Challenge–San Diego Read More

TODAY

SOCCER

>> College women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m. ; Eckerd (Fla.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Challenge–San Diego State at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest women: Dominican (Calif.) vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

MONDAY

BOWLING

>> ILH girls: Damien vs. Punahou, St. Andrew’s vs. Hanalani, Maryknoll vs. Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific vs. St. Francis, University vs. Pacific Buddhist, Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts, ‘Iolani vs. Island Pacific; matches at 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

>> OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Dominican (Calif.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Gym. Notre Dame De Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH Gym.

>> OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt; Farrington at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kalani at McKinley; Moanalua at Castle. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

ILH VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Girls

>> Punahou def. Maryknoll 25-11, 25-21

>> Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-22, 20-25, 25-19

>> Damien def. St. Andrew’s 25-13, 25-18

>> Le Jardin def. Mid-Pacific 25-23, 25-22

Junior Varsity Girls

>> University def. Damien 25-23, 25-21

>> Le Jardin def. Damien 25-12, 25-10