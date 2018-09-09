  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
  • 85°

Sports Breaking

Browns don’t lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy game

Associated Press
September 9, 2018
Updated September 9, 2018 12:03pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game today in Cleveland.

ADVERTISING

CLEVELAND >> Well, the Browns didn’t lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak today with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez’s 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL’s first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league’s first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ryan Fitzpatrick throws 4 TDs as Buccaneers stun Saints
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up