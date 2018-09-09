  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
  • 84°

Sports Breaking

Final regular season NASCAR race postponed by rain at Indy

Associated Press
September 9, 2018
Updated September 9, 2018 10:50am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Track driers work to dry the pit lane before the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today.

ADVERTISING

INDIANAPOLIS >> Persistent rain washed out the Brickyard 400 and delayed the conclusion of NASCAR’s regular season.

Rain washed out the entire weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the final race before the playoffs was moved to Monday. It will run at 2 p.m., after the rescheduled Xfinity Series race.

Indianapolis was drenched by three days of rain and NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on track.

NASCAR’s playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs.

Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.

PREVIOUS STORY
Myles Jack interception return leads Jags over Giants
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up