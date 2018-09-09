Hawaii football team earns votes in two national polls

ADVERTISING
The University of Hawaii earned votes in two football polls today.
Hawaii (3-0) received five points in The Associated Press poll that is selected by media members nationwide. Alabama (2-0), led by quarterback and Saint Louis alum Tua Tagovailoa, is ranked first with 1,517 points and earned 54 first-place votes. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote.
One day after a 43-29 win over Rice, the Rainbow Warriors earned 10 points in the Amway Top 25 poll that is selected by coaches. Alabama was also first in that poll with 1,571 points and 59 first-place votes.
Hawaii plays at Army (1-1) on Saturday.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Alabama (54)
|2-0
|1517
|1
|2. Clemson (6)
|2-0
|1430
|2
|3. Georgia
|2-0
|1407
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|2-0
|1288
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1263
|6
|6. Wisconsin (1)
|2-0
|1227
|5
|7. Auburn
|2-0
|1224
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1022
|8
|9. Stanford
|2-0
|992
|10
|10. Washington
|1-1
|884
|9
|11. Penn St.
|2-0
|836
|13
|12. LSU
|2-0
|830
|11
|13. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|794
|12
|14. West Virginia
|2-0
|793
|14
|15. TCU
|2-0
|678
|16
|16. Mississippi St.
|2-0
|654
|18
|17. Boise St.
|2-0
|500
|20
|18. UCF
|2-0
|494
|19
|19. Michigan
|1-1
|385
|21
|20. Oregon
|2-0
|301
|23
|21. Miami
|1-1
|299
|22
|22. Southern Cal
|1-1
|250
|17
|23. Arizona St.
|2-0
|139
|NR
|24. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|119
|NR
|25. Michigan St.
|1-1
|104
|15
Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|2-0
|1571
|1
|2. Clemson (3)
|2-0
|1481
|2
|3. Georgia
|2-0
|1437
|3
|4. Ohio State (1)
|2-0
|1391
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1319
|5
|6. Wisconsin
|2-0
|1252
|6
|7. Auburn
|2-0
|1221
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1029
|8
|9. Stanford
|2-0
|1010
|9
|10. Penn State
|2-0
|930
|10
|11. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|862
|14
|12. Washington
|1-1
|852
|11
|13. LSU
|2-0
|850
|15
|14. TCU
|2-0
|743
|16
|15. West Virginia
|2-0
|727
|17
|16. Mississippi State
|2-0
|650
|18
|17. Boise State
|2-0
|507
|19
|18. UCF
|2-0
|438
|20
|19. Oklahoma State
|2-0
|325
|23
|20. Miami
|1-1
|296
|21
|21. Southern Cal
|1-1
|295
|12
|22. Michigan
|1-1
|270
|22
|23. Oregon
|2-0
|255
|NR
|24. Michigan State
|1-1
|152
|13
|25. Arizona State
|2-0
|92
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, N.C. State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawaii 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas State 1, Texas 1.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.