  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
  • 88°

Sports Breaking| Top News

Hawaii football team earns votes in two national polls

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 9, 2018
Updated September 9, 2018 4:01pm

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii running back Fred Holly III is lifted by defensive back Manu Hudson-Rasmussen after his late touchdown against the Rice Owls during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game.

ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii earned votes in two football polls today.

Hawaii (3-0) received five points in The Associated Press poll that is selected by media members nationwide. Alabama (2-0), led by quarterback and Saint Louis alum Tua Tagovailoa, is ranked first with 1,517 points and earned 54 first-place votes. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote.

One day after a 43-29 win over Rice, the Rainbow Warriors earned 10 points in the Amway Top 25 poll that is selected by coaches. Alabama was also first in that poll with 1,571 points and 59 first-place votes.

Hawaii plays at Army (1-1) on Saturday.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (54) 2-0 1517 1
2. Clemson (6) 2-0 1430 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1407 3
4. Ohio St. 2-0 1288 4
5. Oklahoma 2-0 1263 6
6. Wisconsin (1) 2-0 1227 5
7. Auburn 2-0 1224 7
8. Notre Dame 2-0 1022 8
9. Stanford 2-0 992 10
10. Washington 1-1 884 9
11. Penn St. 2-0 836 13
12. LSU 2-0 830 11
13. Virginia Tech 2-0 794 12
14. West Virginia 2-0 793 14
15. TCU 2-0 678 16
16. Mississippi St. 2-0 654 18
17. Boise St. 2-0 500 20
18. UCF 2-0 494 19
19. Michigan 1-1 385 21
20. Oregon 2-0 301 23
21. Miami 1-1 299 22
22. Southern Cal 1-1 250 17
23. Arizona St. 2-0 139 NR
24. Oklahoma St. 2-0 119 NR
25. Michigan St. 1-1 104 15

Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 2-0 1571 1
2. Clemson (3) 2-0 1481 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1437 3
4. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1391 4
5. Oklahoma 2-0 1319 5
6. Wisconsin 2-0 1252 6
7. Auburn 2-0 1221 7
8. Notre Dame 2-0 1029 8
9. Stanford 2-0 1010 9
10. Penn State 2-0 930 10
11. Virginia Tech 2-0 862 14
12. Washington 1-1 852 11
13. LSU 2-0 850 15
14. TCU 2-0 743 16
15. West Virginia 2-0 727 17
16. Mississippi State 2-0 650 18
17. Boise State 2-0 507 19
18. UCF 2-0 438 20
19. Oklahoma State 2-0 325 23
20. Miami 1-1 296 21
21. Southern Cal 1-1 295 12
22. Michigan 1-1 270 22
23. Oregon 2-0 255 NR
24. Michigan State 1-1 152 13
25. Arizona State 2-0 92 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, N.C. State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawaii 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas State 1, Texas 1.

PREVIOUS STORY
CEO Leslie Moonves resigns from CBS
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up