Hawaii football team earns votes in two national polls

The University of Hawaii earned votes in two football polls today.

Hawaii (3-0) received five points in The Associated Press poll that is selected by media members nationwide. Alabama (2-0), led by quarterback and Saint Louis alum Tua Tagovailoa, is ranked first with 1,517 points and earned 54 first-place votes. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote.

One day after a 43-29 win over Rice, the Rainbow Warriors earned 10 points in the Amway Top 25 poll that is selected by coaches. Alabama was also first in that poll with 1,571 points and 59 first-place votes.

Hawaii plays at Army (1-1) on Saturday.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv 1. Alabama (54) 2-0 1517 1 2. Clemson (6) 2-0 1430 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1407 3 4. Ohio St. 2-0 1288 4 5. Oklahoma 2-0 1263 6 6. Wisconsin (1) 2-0 1227 5 7. Auburn 2-0 1224 7 8. Notre Dame 2-0 1022 8 9. Stanford 2-0 992 10 10. Washington 1-1 884 9 11. Penn St. 2-0 836 13 12. LSU 2-0 830 11 13. Virginia Tech 2-0 794 12 14. West Virginia 2-0 793 14 15. TCU 2-0 678 16 16. Mississippi St. 2-0 654 18 17. Boise St. 2-0 500 20 18. UCF 2-0 494 19 19. Michigan 1-1 385 21 20. Oregon 2-0 301 23 21. Miami 1-1 299 22 22. Southern Cal 1-1 250 17 23. Arizona St. 2-0 139 NR 24. Oklahoma St. 2-0 119 NR 25. Michigan St. 1-1 104 15

Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 2-0 1571 1 2. Clemson (3) 2-0 1481 2 3. Georgia 2-0 1437 3 4. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1391 4 5. Oklahoma 2-0 1319 5 6. Wisconsin 2-0 1252 6 7. Auburn 2-0 1221 7 8. Notre Dame 2-0 1029 8 9. Stanford 2-0 1010 9 10. Penn State 2-0 930 10 11. Virginia Tech 2-0 862 14 12. Washington 1-1 852 11 13. LSU 2-0 850 15 14. TCU 2-0 743 16 15. West Virginia 2-0 727 17 16. Mississippi State 2-0 650 18 17. Boise State 2-0 507 19 18. UCF 2-0 438 20 19. Oklahoma State 2-0 325 23 20. Miami 1-1 296 21 21. Southern Cal 1-1 295 12 22. Michigan 1-1 270 22 23. Oregon 2-0 255 NR 24. Michigan State 1-1 152 13 25. Arizona State 2-0 92 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, N.C. State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawaii 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas State 1, Texas 1.