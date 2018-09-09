  • Sunday, September 9, 2018
Novak Djokovic faces Juan Martin del Potro in U.S. Open final

September 9, 2018
    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori, of Japan, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Friday in New York.

NEW YORK >> Novak Djokovic will be seeking his 14th Grand Slam title and Juan Martin del Potro his second when they meet in today’s U.S. Open final.

Their showdown is del Potro’s first appearance in a major championship match since he won the 2009 trophy at Flushing Meadows. He has had four wrist operations since then.

Djokovic missed last year’s tournament with an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery, but he is back at the top of his game now and won Wimbledon in July.

He is playing in his record-tying eighth U.S. Open final and has won two in the past. If he beats del Potro, Djokovic will equal Pete Sampras for third place among men for major singles titles, trailing only Roger Federer’s 20 and Rafael Nadal’s 17.

