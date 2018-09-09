Rainbow Wahine defeat San Diego State to take second in Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

Junior middle Natasha Burns put down a career-high 15 kills and Hawaii finished second in the 24th Outrigger Volleyball Challenge with a 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 win over San Diego State tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Junior hitter Casey Castillo added a season-high 12 kills for the Rainbow Wahine (4-3), who ran their record against the Aztecs to 41-3. Senior opposite Angel Gaskin also had a season high with 10 kills and senior libero Tita Akiu had 22 digs for her seventh match in double digits.

San Diego State (1-8), losing a seventh straight, got 16 kills and 12 digs from junior hitter Ashlynn Dunbar and 10 kills from senior middle Deja Harris. The Aztecs outblocked the Wahine 9-7 with Dunbar in on eight of the stuffs.

Senior hitter McKenna Granato, Hawaii’s kill leader, finished with just four but had 12 digs. Junior setter-hitter Norene Iosia finished with her seventh double-double with 24 assists and 13 digs.

Hawaii’s Burns and Akiu were named to the all-tournament team as was SDSU’s Harris. Joining them were Portland’s Reghan Pukis (MOP) and Shayla Hoeft, and Idaho’s Sarah Sharp. Hoeft is a Seabury Hall graduate.