Approaching Olivia to close Hana public schools, and after-school activities on Big Isle, Maui County

Star-Advertiser staff
September 10, 2018
Updated September 10, 2018 4:25pm

    Christina Kishimoto, state schools superintendent, asked parents and guardians to remain flexible and to check the state Departmen of Education’s website for updates as Tropical Storm Olivia hits the islands.

State public education officials announced that all after-school activities — including interscholastic, athletic events and “A Plus” programs — have been canceled for Tuesday on the Big Island and in Maui County as a precaution in advance of Tropical Storm Olivia.

The state Department of Education also said Hana High and Elementary schools will be closed Tuesday.

“We appreciate the scheduling difficulties that school-related cancellations can have, so we ask our parents and guardians to remain flexible and to check HIDOE’s website for the latest updates throughout this week,” said schools superintendent Christina Kishimoto in a news release. “The safety of our students and staff is the highest priority and will guide any decision to alter school schedules.”

Those who attend charter schools are asked to contact their schools directly to learn about closures, or visit the Public Charter School Commission’s website, which listed Kihei Charter School and Connections Public Charter School in Hilo as closed Tuesday.

Updates will also be provided via the DOE’s social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

