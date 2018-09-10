Crash closes portion of Farrington Highway in Nanakuli

Traffic was backing up this afternoon in Nanakuli because of a crash on Farrington Highway near Tracks Beach Park.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. Police said one person was initially reported to be in critical condition, but that person’s condition has since improved.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and reported a four-vehicle crash with multiple patients.

Police closed all town-bound lanes after the crash, but then began contraflowing traffic in the area. At about 4:20 p.m., police said both town-bound lanes had been reopened and one Waianae-bound lane was open.

Police were waiting for a tow truck to remove one vehicle before reopening the second Waianae-bound lane.