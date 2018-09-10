  • Monday, September 10, 2018
  • 85°

Top News

Crash closes portion of Farrington Highway in Nanakuli

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 10, 2018
Updated September 10, 2018 4:23pm

  • HONOLULU.GOV

    Traffic is seen heading in the Waianae-bound direction on Farrington Highway near Honokai Hale.

ADVERTISING

Traffic was backing up this afternoon in Nanakuli because of a crash on Farrington Highway near Tracks Beach Park.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. Police said one person was initially reported to be in critical condition, but that person’s condition has since improved.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and reported a four-vehicle crash with multiple patients.

Police closed all town-bound lanes after the crash, but then began contraflowing traffic in the area. At about 4:20 p.m., police said both town-bound lanes had been reopened and one Waianae-bound lane was open.

Police were waiting for a tow truck to remove one vehicle before reopening the second Waianae-bound lane.

PREVIOUS STORY
Judge rules to dismiss Waikiki beachboys case against Dive Oahu and city
NEXT STORY
Approaching Olivia to close Hana public schools, and after-school activities on Big Isle, Maui County
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up