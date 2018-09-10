Hawaii ranks as happiest state despite least sleep, study finds

Video by WalletHub
Stan Kaho dribbled and kicked his soccer ball at Kapiolani Park. Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation, according to a ranking released by WalletHub today.
Besides having a low percentage of depressed adults and a low suicide rate when compared to other states, Hawaii ranked highly in emotional and physical health.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, said it compared 31 key indicators of happiness in each of the 50 states, including depression rates, income growth and sports participation. Several dimensions were considered, including emotional and physical well-being, work environment and the community.
Hawaii did not do as well in income and commute time, and earned the No. 1 ranking despite being the state with the lowest adequate sleep rate.
Utah ranked No. 2 on the list of “Happiest States in the U.S.,” followed by Minnesota at No. 3, North Dakota at No. 4, and California at No. 5. The least happy states were Oklahoma (No. 46), Alaska (No. 47), Louisiana (No. 48), Arkansas (No. 49) and West Virginia (No. 50).
Data for the study was pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, United Health Foundation and Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration, among other sources.
