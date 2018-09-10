  • Monday, September 10, 2018
  • 85°

Top News

Packers waiting for more info on injured Aaron Rodgers

Associated Press
September 10, 2018
Updated September 10, 2018 11:30am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after returning in the second half to rally the Green Bay Packers from a 20-0 deficit for a 24-23 win in their season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

ADVERTISING

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the team is still awaiting information on the extent of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after returning in the second half to rally the Packers from a 20-0 deficit for a 24-23 win in the season opener over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Rodgers said he would undergo more tests today, but that he was planning to play next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Today, McCarthy said no decision has been made. The Packers return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Rodgers left in the second quarter against the Bears on a cart after slipping to the turf during a sack and reaching back for the back of his left leg. Rodgers had ACL surgery on his left knee in college.

But he was cleared to return at halftime and came back out for the Packers’ first series of the third quarter.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tua Tagovailoa leads explosive passing game for No. 1 Alabama
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up