Water main break closes Kapiolani Boulevard

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 10, 2018
Updated September 10, 2018 4:09pm

    Traffic is backed up along Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana Center this afternoon as crews work to repair a broken water main near the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is warning motorists to avoid Kapiolani Boulevard near the Hawaii Convention Center because of a water main break.

The water supply said a 12-inch main was damaged and all lanes of Kapiolani between Kaheka Street and Atkinson Drive have been closed.

The damage was reported at about 2 p.m. after someone was doing construction in the area, a Board of Water Supply spokesman said.

Five buildings or properties lost water because of the break: 1617 Kapiolani Blvd., 1631 Kapiolani Blvd., 1639 Kapiolani Blvd., 1646 Kapiolani Blvd., and 1649 Kapiolani Blvd., the water supply said.

