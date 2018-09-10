Water main break closes Kapiolani Boulevard

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is warning motorists to avoid Kapiolani Boulevard near the Hawaii Convention Center because of a water main break.

The water supply said a 12-inch main was damaged and all lanes of Kapiolani between Kaheka Street and Atkinson Drive have been closed.

The damage was reported at about 2 p.m. after someone was doing construction in the area, a Board of Water Supply spokesman said.

Five buildings or properties lost water because of the break: 1617 Kapiolani Blvd., 1631 Kapiolani Blvd., 1639 Kapiolani Blvd., 1646 Kapiolani Blvd., and 1649 Kapiolani Blvd., the water supply said.

All lanes closed on Kapiolani Boulevard between Kaheka Street and Atkinson Drive for main repairs https://t.co/PWKvw4U8aH #hitraffic #mainbreak — Board of WaterSupply (@BWSHonolulu) September 11, 2018