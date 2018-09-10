  • Monday, September 10, 2018
  • 79°

Letter: United should give local flyers a break

Posted on September 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 9, 2018 at 7:34 pm
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz made news last week, acknowledging the rewards of its Hawaii traffic to the islands (“United Airlines plans to invest $200 million in state’s airports,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 4). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up