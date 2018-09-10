  • Monday, September 10, 2018
  • 78°

Shark-bite victim saved by surfers

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 10, 2018 at 12:32 am
A 23-year-old man was set to undergo surgery Sunday, a day after he was attacked by a shark in the waters off Pounders Beach near Laie. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up