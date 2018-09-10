  • Monday, September 10, 2018
  • 78°

As Hawaii’s win total increases, so does the degree of difficulty for the Rainbow Warriors

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 10, 2018 12:05 am 
The University of Hawaii football team’s 3-0 start can be viewed in graphic terms. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up