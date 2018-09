Today BOWLING ILH girls: Damien vs. Punahou, St. Andrew’s vs. Hanalani, Maryknoll vs. Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific vs. St. Francis, University vs. Pacific Buddhist, Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts, ‘Iolani vs. Island Pacific; matches at 4:30 p.m., Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Damien vs. Punahou, St. Andrew’s vs. Hanalani, Maryknoll vs. Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific vs. St. Francis, University vs. Pacific Buddhist, Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts, ‘Iolani vs. Island Pacific; matches at 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican (Calif.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Gym. Notre Dame De Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH Gym.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt; Farrington at Kailua; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kalani at McKinley; Moanalua at Castle. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Saint Louis vs. Punahou, Assets vs. Hawaii Baptist, ‘Iolani vs. University, Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, Lanakila Baptist vs. Mid-Pacific, Damien vs. Island Pacific, Hanalani vs. St. Francis; matches at 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: At Punahou–‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 7 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou at St. Francis, 6:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Damien, 6 p.m.; La Pietra at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.; University at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific Academy vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Waianae; Nanakuli at Campbell; Radford at Pearl City; Waialua at Aiea; Waipahu at Leilehua. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

POLO

Honolulu Polo Club

Gene Turchi USPA

Sportsmanship Cup

Ikekapanoe Ranch 5, Island Shells 4

Leading Scorers — IR: Sydni Tobin 3, Jerry Mount, Steve Ching. IS: Lannie Tongg 3, Jennifer Boffert.

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association

E Lau Hoe Canoe Race

From Kailua Beach to Sand Island

Divisional Results

Open

1, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 03.52.08; 2, Outrigger Canoe Club, 03.52.15; 3, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 04.00.14.

Unlimited

1, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 04.09.23

KOA

1, Outrigger Canoe Club Leilani, 04.14.17; 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 04.41.07.

Juniors

1, Outrigger Canoe Club Vantage 6, 04.20.41; 2, Kamehameha Canoe Club, 04.25.31; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 04.27.59.

40+ Masters

1, Healani Canoe Club, 04.06.17; 2, Kailua Canoe Club, 04.26.57; 3, Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club, 04.30.41

50+ Masters

1, Kailua Canoe Club, 04.15.58; 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 04.16.44; 3, Outrigger Canoe Club, 04.23.24.

55+ Masters

1, Waikiki Yacht Club, 04.44.15.

60+ Masters

1, New Hope Canoe Club, 04.38.01.