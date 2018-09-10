PHOTOS BY BRANDON MIYAGI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
September 10, 2018
Updated on September 10, 2018 at 3:44 pm
Chinatown brought artists, prospective artists and art lovers together on Saturday at Sun Yat Sen Park for the Celebrate the Arts Festival. The event featured artist demonstrations and make-and-take art opportunities, with entertainment by Every Single Day and Maikapu‘uwai. The nearby Arts at Marks Garage also held a Second Saturday event called Connect, featuring a pop-up art gallery, books and vinyls for sale, and music by Trisha Haugen, Amy Yamashiro and Blair Langston.