PHOTOS BY KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
September 10, 2018
The Greenroom Festival, which advocates beach conservancy and ocean awareness, brought international and local entertainers to the Waikiki Shell for a two-day entertainment extravaganza last weekend. Local performers Mike Love, Anuhea and Makua Rothman joined Los Angeles-based Allah-Las and Australian rockers The Babe Rainbow on stage for the Sept. 7 show, with Japanese bands and Streetlight Cadence performing the next evening.