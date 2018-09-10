As Olivia approaches, weather service lists potential impacts, preparedness advice

With Olivia approaching the islands for a possible direct hit as a strong tropical storm starting Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning of potential effects on the islands, including tropical storm-force winds between 40-74 mph; up to 10 inches of rain — with isolated amounts of 20 inches possible, especially over windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island; and high surf and storm surge spreading east to west across the islands early this week, especially for eastern shores. Weather service forecasters this morning issued the following list of potential impacts and preparedness advice:

Wind

Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Oahu, the islands of Maui County, and the Big Island. Potential impacts in this area include:

>> Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

>> Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

>> Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

>> Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

>> Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the remainder of the state.

Flooding rain

Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. Potential impacts include:

>> Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues.

>> Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

>> Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

>> Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible limited to extensive impacts across the rest of the state.

Surge

Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across east facing coastlines of Oahu, the islands of Maui County, and the Big Island. Potential impacts in this area include:

>> Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

>> Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

>> Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

>> Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.

>> Elsewhere across the Hawaiian islands, little to no impact is anticipated.

Precautionary/ preparedness actions

>> Evacuations: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.

>> Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan.

>> Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life.

>> Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued.

>> Remember, during the storm 9-1-1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.

>> Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area.

>> It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter.

>> If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.

>> Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities.

>> Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don’t drown!

>> If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding.

>> Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather

warnings.

For more information: ready.gov, getagameplan.org, and redcross.org.