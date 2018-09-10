Tropical storm warning issued as Olivia nears islands

Hurricane Olivia continues on a path toward the Hawaiian Islands and has prompted a tropical storm warning for Hawaii and Maui counties.

SHARE























ADVERTISING

Hurricane Olivia continues on a path toward the Hawaiian Islands and has prompted a tropical storm warning for Hawaii and Maui counties.

Located about 480 miles east-northeast of Hilo and 635 miles east of Honolulu, Olivia was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and headed west at 10 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

This general motion is expected to continue early today, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest starting later today. This west-southwest motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night. On this forecast track, tropical storm conditions are expected over parts of Hawaii starting late Tuesday.

Little change in strength is forecast today, with slight weakening starting tonight and continuing through Tuesday. However, Olivia is forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the Hawaiian Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Olivia’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Maui County and Hawaii County and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Oahu. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area within 48 hours.

Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 15 inches, according to weather officials. Isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible, especially over windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

Large swells generated by Olivia will spread from east to west across the Hawaiian Islands early this week. This will cause surf to build along exposed east facing shorelines as Olivia approaches. This surf may become damaging across parts of the state.