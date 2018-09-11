  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  • 85°

Top News

Escaped drug dealer sought on Hawaii island

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 11, 2018
Updated September 11, 2018 10:09am

  • DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

    Michael Blanco, 42, was seen walking out of the furlough center unauthorized just before 2 a.m. Security staff told him to stop but he ran.

ADVERTISING

Hawaii County police are looking for inmate Michael Blanco, who escaped from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in Panaewa at 2 a.m. today.

Anyone who sees Blanco is asked to call 911.

Blanco walked out of the furlough center, then ran as security staff told him to stop, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Security officers chased Blanco but were unable to catch him.

He is serving a sentence for promotion of a dangerous drug and was scheduled for a December parole hearing.

Blanco, 42, weighs 190 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

DPS describes Hale Nani as a reintegration program in an open dorm-style building that offers reintegration services and a work release program for inmates who will be released on Hawaii island.

PREVIOUS STORY
Active shooter study: Semi-automatic rifles more deadly
NEXT STORY
Apple expected to unveil bigger, pricier iPhone on Wednesday
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up