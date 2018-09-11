Kamuela man who attempted to murder father dies in police custody

Hawaii island police responded to a possible murder-suicide situation Saturday in Kamuela, and took a male suspect into custody, who later died in police custody.

At 8:47 p.m., Saturday, patrol officers arrived at an address on Kanehoa Street in Kamuela and found the suspect, later identified as Thomas Lional Woods, barricaded within the home, along with his 91-year-old father. Police heard Woods verbally threatening to kill his father.

Officers took Woods into custody and transported him to the South Kohala Police Station. They found Woods’ father, bound, with life-threatening injuries, in a bedroom in the home. Hawaii Fire Department transported the father to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition.

The incident was reported by a third party on the U.S. mainland, and the case has been classified as an attempted murder in the second degree.

While in police custody, Woods was found unresponsive at his temporary cell at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead that night. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of his death.

Police are also conducting an investigation into the death and the circumstances leading to it.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Kanehoa Street or have related information is asked to contact Officer Sheldon Nakamoto at 326-4646, ext. 303 or sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.