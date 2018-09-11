  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  • 81°

Top News

Olivia forces early closure of USS Arizona Memorial, Haleakala National Park

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 11, 2018
Updated September 11, 2018 8:59am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / July

    The National Park Service is closing the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, and Haleakala National Park, early today becaus of approaching Tropical Storm Olivia.

ADVERTISING

The National Park Service plans to close the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument — which includes access to the USS Arizona Memorial — and Maui’s Haleakala National Park at 2 p.m. today because of Tropical Storm Olivia.

The last USS Arizona Memorial program is scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

On Maui, the National Park Service said in a statement today that, “To protect visitor safety, the summit and Kipahulu Districts of Haleakala NP will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of heavy winds and rain.”

The gates to Haleakala National Park are scheduled to remain closed and will not open for sunrise viewing Wednesday and Thursday morning, the park service said.

The Kipahulu and Hosmer Grove campgrounds are scheduled to close at noon today and back country hikers are being notified they need to leave the park by 3 p.m. today, the park service said. All cabin reservations for today and Wednesday have been canceled.

No reservations for the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument are being made for Wednesday, according to the National Park Service.

If weather conditions allow the park to reopen Wednesday, the park service said tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis for walk-in visitors.

The reservation web site, www.recreation.gov, has been deactivated for Wednesday.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, meanwhile, said its Division of State Parks has decided to keep all Hawaii island parks open today since Olivia is now poses more of an initial direct threat to Maui County.

PREVIOUS STORY
Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
NEXT STORY
Active shooter study: Semi-automatic rifles more deadly
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up