Shelters open ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia

Seven evacuation shelters in Maui County open 6 p.m. tonight ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia. They are:

>> Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina.

>> Maui High School, 660 Lono Ave., Kahului. (Pet-friendly.)

>> Kihei Elementary School, 250 E. Lipoa St., Kihei. (Pet-friendly.)

>> Kalama Intermediate School, 120 Makani Road, Makawao. (Pet-friendly.)

>> Hana Elementary and High School, 4111 Hana Hwy., Hana.

>> Molokai High School, 2140 Farrington Ave., Hoolehua.

>> Lanai Elementary and High School, 555 Fraser Ave., Lanai City.

Eight evacuation shelters on Oahu open 8 p.m. tonight ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia. They are:

>> Bringham Young University, 55-220 Kulanui St., Laie. (Pet-friendly.)

>> Ewa Mahiko District Park, 91-1205 Renton Road, Ewa Beach. (Pet-friendly.)

>> Kailua District Park, 21 S. Kainalu Dr., Kailua. (Pet-friendly.)

>> Kalihi Valley District Park, 1911 Kamehameha IV Road, Honolulu. (Pet-friendly.)

>> Kaneohe District Park, 45-660 Keaahala Road, Kaneohe.

>> Manoa Valley District Park, 2721 Kaaipu Ave., Honolulu.

>> Wahiawa District Park, 1129 Kilani Ave., Wahiawa.

>> Waianae District Park, 85-601 Farrington Hwy., Waianae.

Although they opened the shelters, officials urged the public to shelter in place or stay with friends and family outside of hazard areas if possible. Shelters are stocked with general accommodations and those who arrive should bring their own food, water, bedding and emergency supplies. Those bringing pets to pet-friendly shelters should bring pet carriers or cages as well as food and water for their pets.