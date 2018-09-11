Apple expected to unveil bigger, pricier iPhone on Wednesday
Associated Press
Posted September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018
Updated September 11, 2018 10:48am
SAN FRANCISCO >> Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth.
SHARE
Apple holds special event Wednesday, and excitement is building up over another expensive iPhone.
Video by Reuters
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers bought the iPhone X, in Nov. 2017, at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth.
ADVERTISING
SAN FRANCISCO >> Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth.
If media leaks pan out, the newest additions to the iPhone lineup will make their debut at a scheduled company event in California.
Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X. OLED is a step up from traditional LCD technology in offering a display without a backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.
The iPhone X became the first mass-market smartphone to sell for $1,000, and now Apple is upping the ante again.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.