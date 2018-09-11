  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Letter: Politicians exploit Little Leaguers

Posted on September 11, 2018 
It was great to watch the Little League champs win the series. It was distasteful to watch Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell try to take advantage of these kids’ incredible journey by bathing in their spotlight upon arrival at the airport (“Little Leaguers greeted at airport by family, friends and fans,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 28). Read More

