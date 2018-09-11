  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  • 79°

Letter: Storms threaten Kaneohe residents

Posted on September 11, 2018 12:05 am 
What is Mayor Kirk Caldwell waiting for? How many more hurricanes must hit before the city takes action to protect the people of Kaneohe who live in this vulnerable area? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up