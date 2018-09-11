  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Actress Janel Parrish gets married on Oahu

    Janel Parrish attends the 34th annual PaleyFest: “Pretty Little Liars” event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married. The wedding took place Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Hawaii, where she was born.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish (pictured) and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married.

The wedding took place Saturday in Waikane on Oahu. Parrish was born in Honolulu.

The 29-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of the couple kissing at their rehearsal dinner. Parrish wrote she was “loving my husband so much.”

Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal on the teen drama series.

Wedding guests included several members of the “Pretty Little Liars” cast and crew.

