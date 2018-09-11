Sunset on the Beach featuring new ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ rescheduled due to Olivia

CBS has rescheduled the Friday premiere of the “Magnum P.I.” remake and of the ninth season of “Hawaii Five-0” at the annual Sunset on the Beach in Waikiki because of Tropical Storm Olivia.

The event, now scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1968 premiere of the original “Five-O.”

A modern-day re-creation of that original pilot, also called “Cocoon,” will debut on a big screen at Sunset on the Beach, along with the premiere of the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”