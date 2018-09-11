Sunset on the Beach featuring new ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ rescheduled due to Olivia
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted September 11, 2018
CBS has rescheduled the Friday premiere of the “Magnum P.I.” remake and of the ninth season of “Hawaii Five-0” at the annual Sunset on the Beach in Waikiki because of Tropical Storm Olivia.
STAR-ADVERTISER / Nov. 10
Alex O’Loughlin poses for a selfie with fans during the “Hawaii Five-0” Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Surf in Waikiki. This year’s event has been rescheduled to Sunday from Friday due to Tropical Storm Olivia.
The event, now scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1968 premiere of the original “Five-O.”
A modern-day re-creation of that original pilot, also called “Cocoon,” will debut on a big screen at Sunset on the Beach, along with the premiere of the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”
