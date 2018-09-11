  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Sunset on the Beach featuring new ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ rescheduled due to Olivia

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
September 11, 2018
Updated September 11, 2018 2:29pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / Nov. 10

    Alex O’Loughlin poses for a selfie with fans during the “Hawaii Five-0” Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Surf in Waikiki. This year’s event has been rescheduled to Sunday from Friday due to Tropical Storm Olivia.

CBS has rescheduled the Friday premiere of the “Magnum P.I.” remake and of the ninth season of “Hawaii Five-0” at the annual Sunset on the Beach in Waikiki because of Tropical Storm Olivia.

The event, now scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1968 premiere of the original “Five-O.”

A modern-day re-creation of that original pilot, also called “Cocoon,” will debut on a big screen at Sunset on the Beach, along with the premiere of the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”

