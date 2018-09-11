  • Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  • 81°

‘Bento for Bob-Bob’ helps raise money for UH-Hilo equine program

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 11, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  September 11, 2018 at 7:33 pm
Bob-Bob the miniature donkey has a star chef on his side — Alan Wong, who has taken up the cause of the little dude and other equine refugees from the Kilauea eruption. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up