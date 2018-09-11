Tropical Storm Olivia weakens slightly as it closes in on Hawaii
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018
Updated September 11, 2018 5:14am
Slightly weaker this morning, Tropical Storm Olivia remains on course for the Hawaiian Islands.
Located about 355 miles east-northeast of Kahului and 440 miles east of Honolulu, Olivia clocked in with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was headed west at 10 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
A turn to the west-southwest is expected later today, with a slight increase in forward speed. This general motion will then continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Olivia will be moving over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight into Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Olivia is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves over the islands.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from Olivia’s center.