Brown water advisory posted for Maui County

The state Health Department on Tuesday afternoon issued an islandwide brown water advisory for Maui as well as Molokai and Lanai after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Olivia resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown and to follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates are available at this link.